Budget Economic Survey 2019: Money raised through public issues fell 50% to Rs 54,915 crore

Economic Survey 2019: The primary market resource mobilisation through private placements stood at Rs 7,97,056 crore in last fiscal.

Economic Survey 2019: The amount of money raised through public issues of equity and debt halved to Rs 54,915 crore in 2018-19 compared to the year-ago period, according to the Economic Survey. In 2017-18, the amount stood at Rs 1,10,269 crore. As many as 123 companies garnered Rs 16,087 crore through public issuance of equity last fiscal, a fall of 81 per cent compared to 2017-18. In the comparable period, 202 companies mobilised Rs 83,696 crore through this route.

Additionally, the amount raised through 21 rights issues stood at Rs 2,149 crore in 2018-19. In the year-ago period, the number of such issues were the same but the money mopped up was higher at Rs 21,400 crore. “The year 2018-19 witnessed a significant decrease in resource mobilisation through public issue and rights issue of equity compared to the previous year,” the survey tabled in the Parliament on Thursday said.

However, the issuance of debt “rose quite significantly” as 25 debt public issues raised Rs 36,679 crore in 2018-19. In comparison, Rs 5,173 crore that was mobilised through eight public issues of debt. During 2018-19, the survey said, “Indian corporates preferred private placement route to gear up the capital requirement”.

“Overall, total public issue declined by 50 per cent from Rs 1,10,269 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 54,915 crore in 2018-19,” it said. The primary market resource mobilisation through private placements stood at Rs 7,97,056 crore in last fiscal. The same was at Rs 7,25,858 crore in 2017-18. The private placements include qualified institutional placement allotments, preferential allotments as well as private placement through bonds.

Last fiscal, the survey said net inflows into the mutual fund industry fell 59.63 per cent to Rs 1,09,701 crore compared to Rs 2,71,797 crore in the same period a year ago. The cumulative net assets under management of all mutual funds increased by 11.4 per cent to Rs 23,79,584 crore at the end of March 2019. In the year-ago period, the amount was Rs 21,36,036 crore, as per the survey.