Budget Economic Survey 2019: Indian Railways credited for commendable progress! Train accidents fall sharply

Budget Economic Survey 2019: Not only have the cases of train collisions reduced, but also the total number of incidents of derailments have also reduced significantly.

Budget Economic Survey 2019: The Economic Survey 2018-19 released today ahead of Railway Budget 2019 and Union Budget 2019 stated that Indian Railways has witnessed commendable progress! In a bid to enhance the safety of passengers, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken several measures. In the financial year 2018-19, the incident of train collisions has come down to zero, the Economic Survey 2019 noted. Not only have the cases of train collisions reduced, but also the total number of incidents of derailments have also reduced significantly. Moreover, the Railway Ministry also made a big achievement earlier this year on 31 January 2019, by eliminating all the unmanned level crossings from the railways’ network in a mission mode.

As per details shared on the Economic Survey 2018-19, the type of accidents caused by collisions decreased from 3 in 2017-18 to 0 in 2018-19. The type of accidents caused by derailments reduced from 54 in 2017-18 to 46 in 2018-19. The number of accidents caused by Manned Level Crossings in 2017-18 was 3 and in 2018-19, it was 3. The number of accidents caused by Unmanned Level Crossings decreased from 10 in 2017-18 to 3 in 2018-19. The number of fire accidents recorded in 2017-18 was 3, while the number was 6 in 2018-19, seeing an increase. One miscellaneous accident was recorded in 2018-19. In total, the number of railway accidents reduced from 73 in 2017-18 to 59 in 2018-19.

As the Unmanned Level Crossings, present on railways’ network were not protected, there have been several deaths in the past due to a collision of trains and vehicles. Thus, the entire process of elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings from the entire railways’ network was carried out in just a few days time and that too without obstructing the movement of the trains. In addition to the complete elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings across the country, the national transporter has also constructed several foot-over-bridges (FOBs) and subways for the public to cross the railway tracks easily.

As part of its 100-day roadmap, the Railway Ministry under the Narendra Modi government is drawing up an ambitious plan to eliminate all manned level crossings as well. Railway Budget 2019 is also expected to focus on safety along with passenger amenities and experience.