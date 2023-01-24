Budget 2023: What’s next for the insurance sector in India?

By Sanjib Jha

2022 has been a dynamic year for the Indian insurance sector. A lot of the reforms introduced by the IRDAI to support the industry were progressive and forward-looking. Both the IRDAI and the government implemented several changes to open up the sector and make it more conducive for insurance providers and policyholders to access a wider choice of options. Last year we saw the Union Budget raising FDI limits to 74%, compared to 49% in 2015, which was a major step forward in facilitating ease of business overseas. Increasing tie-up limits in life, health, and general insurance, each, from 3 to 9 for corporate agents helped reach out to the last mile consumer by maximizing tie-ups with distribution channels. Allowing the ‘file and use’ procedure for all health and general insurance products reduced compliances and time for new product launches to a great extent. Introducing ‘Bima Sugam Yojana’ has been an encouraging step to promote digitalization in India and simplify the insurance process.

This year again, we expect the government to make amendments to open up the insurance sector, simplify regulations, and widen the reach of penetration in the country. Continued revisions and amendments under The Insurance Act of 1938 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Act of 1999 will help the sector to accelerate growth and development. Some of these are issuing composite licenses to the insurer, abolishing or modifying certain existing caps on health and life insurance, and making health insurance mandatory like motor insurance and so on.

Taking a closer look at the industrial expectations on tax deductions for 2023 in the union budget is as follows:

The GST applicable on Health and Life insurance is to be reduced from 18% to 5%, in an attempt to minimize the cost burden on the customer. This will encourage more people to buy insurance, boosting penetration in the market.

Increase deduction limits under section 80CCC from Rs.1.5 lakhs to 2.5 lakhs, which offers cumulative tax deductions for contributions made in certain PPF, life, and pension funds.

Health insurance deduction limit under sec 80D of the Income Tax to be increased to Rs. 1 lakh from the current provision of Rs. 25000. This will act as an impetus to improve penetration in the market as well as push the customer to get the right sum insured value.

Currently under section 80CCD, a deduction of Rs. 50,000 is allowed for investments in the National Pension Scheme. If the government extends this investment limit to every other pension scheme under life insurance, it will help promote investment in annuities and contribute towards social security for the elderly.

Currently, ULIP investments exceeding Rs. 2.5 lakhs are taxed, if this amount is increased further, investing in large-size ULIPs will become a comforting factor for the customers.

These changes can help bridge the large protection gap that we see in India. Despite the low premium rates in the country, compared to the US, Singapore, or Dubai, our penetration rate is way lower than in these developed countries. India has the highest protection margins in the Asia Pacific region at 92.2 percent. This means for every Rs.100 needed for protection, people only have access to Rs. 7.8, leaving a protection gap of Rs. 92.2.

Today, while the concept of investment is becoming increasingly clear to people, where it’s a high-risk, high-return kind of situation. A lot needs to be done around insurance to make it readily available and acceptable for people. Our aim is to raise the level of awareness to such a degree that buying insurance becomes second nature to people. Thus, the Union Budget is of importance to the industry to act as a catalyst to grow the sector further and create avenues for the customer to get insured.

(Sanjib Jha is the CEO of CoverStack Technologies. The views expressed are author’s own.)