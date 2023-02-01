Budget 2023: Sitharaman’s daughter, relatives watch budget speech from Lok Sabha gallery 

Union Budget 2023: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday, her daughter and relatives watched from the visitor gallery.

The visitor gallery was full as the last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before Lok Sabha elections 2024 was presented. Among those present were Sitharaman’s daughter Vangmayi Parakala and many of her relatives.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and several Rajya Sabha members were also present and were seen taking notes as various proposals were announced.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said the world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties.

India’s growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said while presenting Union Budget 2023-24.

(With inputs from PTI)