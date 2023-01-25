Budget 2023: Railway infra development, passenger amenities, ‘Make In India’ may catch attention of Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February 2023. Sitharaman is expected to announce new projects and improvements to existing infrastructure, as well as changes to fares and other financial details for the Indian Railways budget. It is also expected to give a boost to the Make In India initiative and focus on bolstering the contour of renewable energy.

Indian Railways Recent Development

Indian Railways, the fourth-largest railway network in the world, has made several developments in order to improve its services and infrastructure.

One major development is the launch of the “Vande Bharat Express“, India’s first semi-high speed train. This train, which can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h, has been manufactured indigenously by the Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory. It features several modern amenities such as onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system, and CCTV cameras.

Another development is the Indian Railways’ focus on increasing the use of technology to improve safety and efficiency. This includes the use of CCTV cameras in trains and at stations, the implementation of an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system to prevent collisions, and the use of GPS-based systems for real-time tracking of trains.

In addition, Indian Railways is also working on upgrading its infrastructure, with a focus on electrification of lines, the construction of new lines, and the redevelopment of existing stations. The government has also announced plans to invest in high-speed trains, such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, which is being implemented with the assistance of Japan.

Further, the government has put focus on passenger amenities, including the introduction of new trains with improved interiors, the installation of bio-toilets in trains, and the launching of a mobile application for booking tickets and checking PNR status. On Budget day, Sitharaman is likely to give a boost to these important passenger amenities. This will enhance the modern approach for passenger dealings.

Indian Railways is also working on increasing its freight capacity in order to support the country’s growing economy. It is investing in new freight corridors, such as the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, and is also focusing on increasing the use of container trains and specialized wagons.

Overall, Indian Railways is making significant efforts to improve its services and infrastructure in order to serve the country’s growing population and economy efficiently. All eyes will be on Sitharaman, as she will be presenting the Union Budget, where she is likely to announce improvements to existing infrastructure and other new projects, trains, redevelopment, etc.