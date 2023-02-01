scorecardresearch
Budget 2023: Push of digital infra, upskilling, research and development; Key highlights in education sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made several announcements for the education sector including promotion of digital infrastructure and upskilling.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
Democratization of education has been aimed at by opening learning resources to public.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pushed for digital infrastructure, upskilling, teachers training, grants for IIT, among other things in the Union Budget 2023. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 has been announced to skill lakhs of youth within next three years for on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with industry needs. Impetus for new age courses such as coding and robotics will also be included in this initiative.

Sitharaman has further announced special programmes for development of students from the tribal communities. The government has proposed to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in top educational institutes in the country. Three Centres of Excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions, Sitharaman said. Besides, setting up of digital libraries have been announced to improve access to quality education.

The government has aimed at democratizing education by opening learning resources such as ICMR labs and libraries for all. A recruitment drive has further been announced for 740 Eklavya model schools. To recover the learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman has announced the setting up of national book trust and children book trust. 157 nursing institutes in key locations of the country are also in the pipeline.

Live Updates

Here are top highlights from Budget 2023:

12:40 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Grants for IIT to promote Make In India

Five-year R&D grant to be provided to one of the IITs to encourage indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds and machines. The step aims to reduce import dependency.

11:58 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment to establish skill centres

30 skill India International Centre will be set up.

11:48 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment in ICMR labs

ICMR labs to be established for research and development and will be made open for private and public institutions to encourage collaboration and innovations

11:44 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Research and development grants for IITs

The government has announced research and development grants for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

11:43 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Smart Classrooms in focus

Smart classroom to be set up by the government.

11:39 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Training for civil servants

On karmayogi programme, govt to focus on training of civil servants.

11:38 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
AI ecosystem in top institutes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be set up in top educational institutes. Government will establish Centre of Excellence for AI for research and development.

11:33 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Development mission for PVTG

Pradhan Mantri development mission for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) to improve access to education: Sitharaman.

11:26 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Aspirational blocks program to be launched

Aspirational blocks programs to be launched to create blocks to cover certain section of society.

11:24 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Make up of pandemic of learning loss

To make for learning loss during pandemic, national book trust and children book trust will be set-up and physical libraries will be connected.

11:23 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment in research and innovation

Government to invest in research and innovation. Teachers training will be reinvented through pedagogy, ICT implementation. Nation Digital library for children will be set-up. States will be encourage to set libraries at gram panchayat level.

11:21 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment in nursing colleges

157 nursing colleges to be set up in key locations: Sitharaman.

11:20 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Focus on job creation and women empowerment

Sitharaman said impetus for job creation and economic empowerment of women key focus.

11:15 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Top priority of budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said youth power and inclusive development are among the top priority of Budget 2023.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:11 IST