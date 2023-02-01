Budget 2023: Push of digital infra, upskilling, research and development; Key highlights in education sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pushed for digital infrastructure, upskilling, teachers training, grants for IIT, among other things in the Union Budget 2023. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 has been announced to skill lakhs of youth within next three years for on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with industry needs. Impetus for new age courses such as coding and robotics will also be included in this initiative.
Sitharaman has further announced special programmes for development of students from the tribal communities. The government has proposed to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in top educational institutes in the country. Three Centres of Excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions, Sitharaman said. Besides, setting up of digital libraries have been announced to improve access to quality education.
The government has aimed at democratizing education by opening learning resources such as ICMR labs and libraries for all. A recruitment drive has further been announced for 740 Eklavya model schools. To recover the learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman has announced the setting up of national book trust and children book trust. 157 nursing institutes in key locations of the country are also in the pipeline.
Here are top highlights from Budget 2023:
Five-year R&D grant to be provided to one of the IITs to encourage indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds and machines. The step aims to reduce import dependency.
100 labs will be set up for developing apps using 5G services in engineering institutions.
The government will to set up a national digital library for facilitating the availability of quality books for students.
30 skill India International Centre will be set up.
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY 4.0 to skill over lakhs of youth and provide job opportunities globally. Unified Skill India Digital Platform will be set up too.
ICMR labs to be established for research and development and will be made open for private and public institutions to encourage collaboration and innovations
The government has announced research and development grants for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).
Smart classroom to be set up by the government.
On karmayogi programme, govt to focus on training of civil servants.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be set up in top educational institutes. Government will establish Centre of Excellence for AI for research and development.
Pradhan Mantri development mission for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) to improve access to education: Sitharaman.
Centre to recruit 38,800 teachers for 740 Eklavya model schools. This will support 3.5 lakh tribal students
Aspirational blocks programs to be launched to create blocks to cover certain section of society.
To make for learning loss during pandemic, national book trust and children book trust will be set-up and physical libraries will be connected.
Government to invest in research and innovation. Teachers training will be reinvented through pedagogy, ICT implementation. Nation Digital library for children will be set-up. States will be encourage to set libraries at gram panchayat level.
157 nursing colleges to be set up in key locations: Sitharaman.
Sitharaman said impetus for job creation and economic empowerment of women key focus.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said youth power and inclusive development are among the top priority of Budget 2023.