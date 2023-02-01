Budget 2023: Push of digital infra, upskilling, research and development; Key highlights in education sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pushed for digital infrastructure, upskilling, teachers training, grants for IIT, among other things in the Union Budget 2023. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 has been announced to skill lakhs of youth within next three years for on-job training, industry partnership, and alignment of courses with industry needs. Impetus for new age courses such as coding and robotics will also be included in this initiative.

Sitharaman has further announced special programmes for development of students from the tribal communities. The government has proposed to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in top educational institutes in the country. Three Centres of Excellence for AI will be set up in top educational institutions, Sitharaman said. Besides, setting up of digital libraries have been announced to improve access to quality education.

The government has aimed at democratizing education by opening learning resources such as ICMR labs and libraries for all. A recruitment drive has further been announced for 740 Eklavya model schools. To recover the learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitharaman has announced the setting up of national book trust and children book trust. 157 nursing institutes in key locations of the country are also in the pipeline.

