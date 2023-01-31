Budget 2023: President Droupadi Murmu highlights achievements of Indian Railways in maiden Budget session speech

Union Budget 2023-24: Highlighting the achievements of the Indian Railways, president Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways is on the right track and is fast moving towards becoming the world’s largest electric railway network.

The President was speaking while making her first address to the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Budget session. She said that the country has changed the age-old thinking of progress and nature not going together. Instead, the government has been focusing on ‘green growth’.

President Murmu also spoke about the tremendous growth in India’s metro connectivity. She said that in the past eight years, India has witnessed thrice the amount of growth in the connectivity of the Metro rail network. She further added that India, by 2047, has to be a nation that is self-reliant a.k.a ‘aatmanirbhar’, and is also capable of fulfilling its humanitarian duties.

This is President Murmu’s first budget session speech since assuming office in July 2022. The President arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday morning to address the joint session and kick off the Budget session.

The budget session will be held in 27 sittings till April 6, 2023. There will then be a month-long break to examine the budget papers. As per media reports, the first part of the session will conclude on February 13, 2023. The second part of the Budget Session will reconvene in the Parliament on March 12 and will conclude on April 6, 2023.