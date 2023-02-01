Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman wears red saree with black and gold border; Here’s why it is significant

Budget 2023: For her fifth budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman kept her look simple and elegant, sporting a red silk saree with a black and gold border detailing. Keeping it minimalist, she paired it with a gold pendant. This is also the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Nirmala Sitharaman’s love for handloom sarees is no secret. She has always encouraged local artisans by wearing beautiful, intricate works by them at the parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India’s logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, in New Delhi. Picture credit: Reuters

Ranging from donning gorgeous handloom sarees to ones made out of silk, Nirmala Sitharaman’s outfit choices have made headlines on numerous occasions. For the Budget presentation in 2022, she wore a rusty red-brown handloom silk saree.

Also Read Budget 2023 Live Updates: Aam Aadmi waits in anticipation as Sitharaman readies herself for Union Budget speech at 11 am

In 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman was seen in a red and off-white Pochampalli handloom saree with ikkat patterns around the pallu. The year before that, she wore a yellow silk saree.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the #UnionBudget2023 at 11am today.



This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/8CFywfihvq — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree. In the same year, she had ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’. The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

When and where to watch FM’s speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget around 11 am. The viewers can watch the live streaming of the Budget on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and other news channels.

One can also see the official YouTube and Twitter channels of Lok Sabha and Sansad TV (the official parliament channel) to stream the live presentation of the Union Budget. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Budget speech.