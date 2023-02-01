scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Budget 2023: No ‘bahi-khata’-leather briefcase this time too; Nirmala Sitharaman carries tablet to present budget

Union Budget 2023: In a pandemic-hit 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet for carrying her speech as well as other Budget documents.

Written by FE Online
Budget 2023: No ‘bahi-khata’-leather briefcase this time too; Nirmala Sitharaman carries tablet to present budget
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament. (Image Credits: PTI)

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday returned with a tablet wrapped in a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ style pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the Union Budget 2023-24.

Sitharaman has been presenting the budget in a paperless format just like the previous two years.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, she posed for the traditional ‘briefcase’ picture outside her office along with her team of officials before heading to meet the President.

Also Read

She was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.

Interestingly, the tablet was kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase.

Also Read

After meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, she went straight to Parliament.

India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, ditched the legacy of Budget briefcase for the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ to carry Union Budget papers in July 2019.

In a pandemic-hit 2021, she swapped traditional papers with a digital tablet for carrying her speech as well as other Budget documents.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 is Sitharaman’s fifth straight Budget. Her Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2023 (FY2023-24) is the Modi government’s 11th straight Budget since 2014 including one interim Budget presented ahead of general elections in 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:25 IST