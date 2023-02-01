Budget 2023| 50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode; What does it mean? Know here

Union Budget 2023: After facing a sharp dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel and tourism industry has risen substantially. The tourism sector is one of the major areas that contribute to the economy. People from across the country are dependent on the tourism industry for their livelihood. However, travel, hospitality, and F&B industries are still reeling from the challenges from the pandemic, and high GST rates on flights and hotels that make it difficult for the industry to compete with other countries and attract tourists.

Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode” with active participation of states, convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday. In her speech, she also emphasised that the country offers “immense attraction” for domestic as well as foreign tourists.

She said, “50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.”

“The country offers immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular,” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

She also said that the states will be encouraged to set up a ‘Unity Mall’ in the state capitals. “The most popular tourist destinations will help in promoting and selling of ‘One District, One product’, GI products and other handicrafts.”

That’s not all, “50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

In a bid to boost tourism, the government has already launched schemes like Swadesh Darshan and Dekho Apna Desh. Here are the key points: