Budget 2023: MHA allocated Rs 1.96 lakh cr, a six per cent jump from last Budget

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated Rs 1.96 lakh crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a jump of six per cent from the allocation of Rs 1.85 lakh crore in 2022-23 budget, reported The Indian Express.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been allocated the highest share with Rs 1.27 lakh crore for the coming fiscal, and Rs 11,809 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure. The Union Budget has also allocated a substantial amount for improving infrastructure along international borders, police infrastructure as well as modernisation of police forces.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs 35,581 crore in the Budget, which is the same amount as the last one. While Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh have been allocated Rs 5,987 crore and Rs 5,958 crore respectively, the same amounts allocated in the last two Budgets, Delhi’s Budget allocation for this fiscal year has been slashed to Rs 977 crore from Rs 1,168 crore in the last Budget.

Meanwhile, this Union Budget has cut down the allocated amount for Census 2021 from 3,676 crore in the last budget to Rs 1,564 crore in this budget. The Census enumeration, which was scheduled to take place in 2021 but has been deferred due to the pandemic, has been further pushed to 2024-25 until further orders.

Among the security agencies, the Intelligence Bureau has been allocated Rs 3,418 crore this budget, up from Rs 3,168 crore last year, while the Budget allocation for National Intelligence Grid has nearly doubled from 87.77 crore to Rs 200.52 crore. For Delhi police, the allocation saw a 15.22 per cent jump from Rs 10,096 crore to Rs 11,662.

Further, for the 3,000-strong Special Protection Group, which now protects the Prime Minister, the Budget has been increased from Rs 385.95 crore to Rs 433.59 crore for the coming fiscal year.

For modernisation of police forces, the Budget has seen a 36.15 per cent increase, from Rs 2,754.16 crore allotted last year to Rs 3,750 crore in this one; while for modernisation of prisons, the Budget allocation has shrunk from Rs 400 crore in the last Budget to Rs 250 crore in this one.