Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC) Deposit Limit, Interest Rate, Tenure and Benefits – Explained

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2023 has proposed to introduce an investment scheme for Women investors. For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 1-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings certificate will be available for a 2-year period up to March 2025.

This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option.

