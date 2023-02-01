scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC) Deposit Limit, Interest Rate, Tenure and Benefits – Explained

During the Budget 2023 speech, the FM has proposed an investment scheme for Women investors.

Written by Sunil Dhawan
Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC) Deposit Limit, Interest Rate, Tenure and Benefits – Explained
An investment scheme for Women investors has been proposed to be increased in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2023 has proposed to introduce an investment scheme for Women investors. For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 1-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings certificate will be available for a 2-year period up to March 2025.

This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 12:28 IST