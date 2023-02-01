Budget 2023: KYC simplified, now PAN to be used as a common identifier

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2023 has proposed usage of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card as a common identifier for all digital systems at government agencies. The change is anticipated to streamline the KYC procedure and make it easier for the Income Tax Department and other governmental organisations to manage the PAN cardholders’ documentation.

Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader – Financial Services Tax, BDO India, says, “PAN will be a common business identifier. This will reduce multiple requirements of KYC and will give a breather to entities by reducing the compliance burden. This is a step towards furtherance of ease of operations in India.”

Abhishek Dev, CEO and Co-Founder, Epsilon Money Mart says, ““Simplifying of KYC, using PAN as common business identifier and enhanced use of Digi locker are all welcome steps towards important objectives of simplification of investment, taxation and better enhanced financial inclusion of individuals and businesses. This should further increase the pace of growth of the formal economy and bring more transparency”