Revised Income Tax Slabs Rates in India for FY 2023-24 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech 2023 today may change how you manage your personal finance. Not only individual taxpayers are having high hopes for changes in Income Tax slabs and rates in Budget 2023, but several announcements that will change how people earn, save and invest are also expected.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech 2023 is expected to include big tax benefits for Senior Citizens, Pensioners, Salaried Employees and Depositors of Small Savings Schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Equity-Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC). Some announcement related to National Pension System (NPS) is also expected.

For Stock Market and Mutual Fund investors, the Finance Minister is expected to propose changes in Long-Term Capital Gain (LTCG) and Short-Term Capital Gain (STCG) taxes. Some benefits for individuals living on rent are also expected.

Ahead of the Budget Speech 2023, several direct tax-related changes like higher exemption limit for leave encashment, higher NPS contribution limit, higher Section 80C deduction limit, higher Section 80D deduction limit, rationalization of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), Personal Tax Slab change, higher Basic Exemption Limit and changes in New Tax Regime to make it more attractive were expected.

It was also expected that FM Nirmala Sitharaman will announce tax relief for home loan borrowers by raising the deduction limit for interest on housing loans from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 3 lakh.

Track this space for Income Tax and Personal Finance News Updates, Analysis and Highlights from Budget 2023

Live Updates

