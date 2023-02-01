Budget 2023: Youth power and inclusive development top priority of budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table Union Budget 2023 today, February 1, 2023. Sitharaman will start her budget speech at 11 am in the parliament. The education sector has high hopes from the budget allocation. Major announcements for higher education is expected from the budget this year.
Here are the LIVE updates from Budget 2023:
On karmayogi programme, govt to focus on training of civil servants.
AI will be set up in top educational institutes.
Pradhan Mantri development mission for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) to improve access to education: Sitharaman.
Centre to recruit 38,000 teachers for 740 Eklavya model schools. This will support 3.5 lakh tribal students
Aspirational blocks programs to be launched to create blocks to cover certain section of society.
To make for learning loss during pandemic, national book trust and children book trust will be set-up and physical libraries will be connected.
Government to invest in research and innovation. Teachers training will be rweinvented through pedagogy, ICT implementation. Nation Digital library for children will be set-up. States will be encourage to set libraries at gram panchayat level.
157 nursing colleges to be set up in key locations: Sitharaman.
Sitharaman said impetus for job creation and economic empowerment of women key focus.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said youth power and inclusive development are among the top priority of Budget 2023.