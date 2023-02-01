scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Budget 2023: Youth power and inclusive development top priority of budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Written by FE Education
Budget 2023: Youth power and inclusive development top priority of budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table Union Budget 2023 today, February 1, 2023. Sitharaman will start her budget speech at 11 am in the parliament. The education sector has high hopes from the budget allocation. Major announcements for higher education is expected from the budget this year.

11:39 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Training for civil servants

On karmayogi programme, govt to focus on training of civil servants.

11:38 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
AI ecosystem in top institutes

AI will be set up in top educational institutes.

11:33 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Development mission for PVTG

Pradhan Mantri development mission for PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) to improve access to education: Sitharaman.

11:26 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Aspirational blocks program to be launched

Aspirational blocks programs to be launched to create blocks to cover certain section of society.

11:24 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Make up of pandemic of learning loss

To make for learning loss during pandemic, national book trust and children book trust will be set-up and physical libraries will be connected.

11:23 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment in research and innovation

Government to invest in research and innovation. Teachers training will be rweinvented through pedagogy, ICT implementation. Nation Digital library for children will be set-up. States will be encourage to set libraries at gram panchayat level.

11:21 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Investment in nursing colleges

157 nursing colleges to be set up in key locations: Sitharaman.

11:20 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Focus on job creation and women empowerment

Sitharaman said impetus for job creation and economic empowerment of women key focus.

11:15 (IST) 1 Feb 2023
Top priority of budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said youth power and inclusive development are among the top priority of Budget 2023.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:11 IST