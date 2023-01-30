Live

Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: All-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session in New Delhi today

India Budget 2023 Expectations Live News Updates (Jan 30): Know what is expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her 5th Budget Speech

Budget 2023 Expectations Latest News and Updates Today

Go to Live Updates India Budget 2023 Expectations Live News Updates (Jan 30): Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 5th Budget Speech on February 1, it is expected that the Government will provide Income Tax relief to the common man, including salaried employees and senior citizens while creating new job opportunities and balancing capital expenditure and fiscal deficit. Track this space for Live Updates on Budget 2023 Expectations. Read More Read Less Live Updates 08:36 (IST) 30 Jan 2023 Budget Session 2023: All-Party Meeting Today An all-party meeting will be held today in New Delhi ahead of the Budget 2023 Session starting tomorrow. The meeting has been convened by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi in Parliament Annexe Building. At the all-party meeting, the Government is expected to seek cooperation from the Opposition for the smooth functioning of the Parliament during the Budget session.