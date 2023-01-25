Budget 2023: Enhancing economies of scale a key requirement for EV sector

The electric vehicle segment in increasingly gaining traction. Needless to mention that the FAME Subsidy and the PLI schemes sure added the much needed boost. Going forward what’s the industry’s expectation fro the Budget? Let’s hear in-

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, “In order to further enhance EV adoption in India, EV-financing will become the biggest enabler. Attractive economics and push by governments has already increased the demand for EVs substantially. We have the following expectation –

The first and foremost is the standardization of battery voltages and form factors Extension of FAME II subsidy to promote conversion of ICE vehicles to electric. Expect Govt. to ensure availability of financing at equivalent rate of ICE vehicles. As EV manufacturers, we expect the government to correct the inverted duty structure. Incentivising setting up EV charging stations in existing residential areas, housing complexes and commercial establishments. Testing equipment’s standardization in the Battery packing norms to ensure safety and quality.”

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, Blive pointed out that the Budget comes at a time when India has surpassed Japan to become the 3rd largest auto market. He expects that the government will take steps to boost consumer confidence and encourage them for higher EV adoption through incentives and benefits, “EV financing has a key role to play in this and we are hopeful that the Budget will carry announcements that will make financing accessible and affordable for all.

We hope that the government will take steps to build a robust charging infrastructure, announce subsidies for battery manufacturers to enable fast-charging infrastructure across India and benefit EV owners. We also expect rationalisation in GST rates to bring down costs of EVs. We want all EV parts to be included in the 5 percent bracket to support the EV manufacturers.”

Rajeev Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, Mitsubishi Electric India is looking at the Budget for steps to encourage infrastructural development and bring technological innovation, “I hope that Budget 2023 scales a path towards India’s growth story, especially in the infrastructure and technology sectors. The expectation for the upcoming union budget is to continue and provide the right policy and budgetary framework to ensure economic growth of the country and a budget design that can stand as per the GDP growth rate expectations.”

Rajat Verma, CEO & Founder, Lohum added that the “A circular economy of battery raw materials will boost India’s energy security and uplift domestic manufacturing. Government support can greatly accelerate this shift and magnify its rewards, which we hope to see in the budget this year.”

Arjun Sinha Roy, Co-Founder, iRasus Technologies further said that, “The urgent need of the hour is to drive Reliability, Interoperability, and Economies of Scale across all parts of the EV ecosystem. Some sectors that need support and push from the Government are the Batteries (both hardware and software), OEM, and Charging Infrastructure. The Budget should focus on ease of business and encourage more local players to enter the market. Areas like component Localization, access to components, etc, if addressed, then the Indian companies, big or small, can build competitive products at competitive prices. In 2000 India became a software hub. Maybe in the 2020s, India can become the EV hub of the world.”