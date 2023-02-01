Budget 2023: AI sector to realise the vision of  ‘Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India’

Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Finance Minister, highlighted the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Union Budget session for FY24, and that it will be based on three centres of excellence. It is believed that the AI sector will aim to promote the vision of ‘Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India’.

Insights from the Budget session emphasised that the three centres of excellence will be developed at top educational institutions in the country. Leading market participants are expected to involve themselves in interdisciplinary research, along with creation of cutting edge applications and scalable problem solutions in sectors such as agriculture, health, sustainable cities, among others.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn