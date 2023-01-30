Budget 2023: A look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s much-talked-about sarees from the previous budget sessions

Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman is not just the first full-time woman finance minister but she is also a statement maker. In 2019, after taking charge as the Finance Minister of India, she surprised everyone by breaking norms and setting her own rules on each Budget Day. Nirmala Sitharaman’s love for handloom sarees is no secret. She has always encouraged local artisans by wearing beautiful, intricate works by them at the parliament.

While various sectors are eagerly waiting for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the budget, there are a few who are excited to know what she is going to wear on February 1. Her Budget Day sarees have always been significant. Let’s take a look at what she wore in the last four budget sessions:

Union Budget 2019

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree. That’s not all, she had also ditched the colonial tradition of bringing the ledger papers in a briefcase replacing it with a traditional ‘bahi khata’. The Budget papers were wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem embossed on top.

Union Budget 2020

For Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister decided to play with colours as she went for a pristine yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse. Yellow is usually associated with prosperity and is often used by Indians on auspicious occasions.

Union Budget 2021

Nirmala Sitharaman was seen in a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu, with a green border. This was paired with a matching red blouse.

Union Budget 2022

For Union Budget 2022, Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament in a rust and maroon handloom weave with silver thread work in the border. The Bomkai saree is typically made in the Eastern Indian state of Odisha. There was a buzz that Finance Minister will opt for a Benarasi saree, considering the UP-assembly elections are just around the corner.

Even we are eagerly waiting to know what Nirmala Sitharaman will wear this year.