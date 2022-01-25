Budget 2022: With focus on AYUSH Sector, expect dedicated fund for research to support and encourage Ayurveda

During the last year’s budget, it was recognized by the government that the AYUSH sector has a great potential to serve a huge number of healthcare needs of people and contribute to the growth and development of this country.

By Dr. H R Nagendra

The healthcare sector plays a crucial role in our lives and needs to be considered as a priority and an essential service. During the last year’s budget, it was recognized by the government that the AYUSH sector has a great potential to serve a huge number of healthcare needs of people and contribute to the growth and development of this country. Alongside the cost-free and integrated medicine approach of Yoga, Ayurveda, Unami, Siddha, Homeopathy and Naturopathy, a better infrastructure and high-quality treatment improving access to better patient outcomes is required.

Now, it is important and expected that with an aim to promote new drug discovery in AYUSH and promote Yoga, the government should spend more on research and development in the sector to facilitate high end research equipment. Among the fund allocation in the healthcare sector, the need for Research & Development activities, especially in integrated medicine is implied due to the progressive developments on our focus towards health assurance. With new technologies guiding and promoting developments across all health care levels of prevention, promoting positive health, a separate allocation for the Life Sciences sector is imperative. This is crucial in order to accelerate growth leading to innovative health solutions for various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and other diseases, including COVID.

Yoga as a health promotion with scientific backing as an adjunct helps in improving the approach of integrated medicine offered at a low-cost. Ease of management with emphasis on simplification and making the process industry-friendly, providing specific provisions will encourage investment. This will help contribute to the long-term growth of this industry.

Allocating funds towards precise and holistic medical educational programs based on the quantum mechanical dimensions from the Newtonian Deterministic approach as a next step to innovation is the need of our times. Funneling a need for up-skilling in wellness can help address the need of healthcare manpower in this direction in the nation. The support of a streamlined approach in research grants envisaging establishments of multi-disciplinary research projects if necessary. This will evidently help in an affordable approach towards patient needs. We are looking forward to motivating innovation and advancement in the Healthcare industry with the support of the budget.

As the government is already spending and investing a lot on the AYUSH Sector, we are expecting a dedicated fund for aspirants, research scholars and doctors to support and encourage them to work meticulously and discover more ayurvedic medicine. This will help boost the Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission.

(The author is President of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (VYASA) and also the Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana University. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)