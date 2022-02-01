  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2022: Sitharaman says scheduled commercial banks to set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts

Further, the finance minister said data exchange among all-mode operators will be brought on a unified logistics interface platform to enable efficient movement of goods.

FM sitharaman budget 2022 speech
Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also said e-passports with the embedded chip will be rolled out. (Photo source: ANI)

Scheduled commercial banks will set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts to encourage digital payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also said e-passports with the embedded chip will be rolled out.

A high-level panel to be set up for urban planning, Sitharaman said, adding the next phase of ease of doing business and ease of living will be launched.

