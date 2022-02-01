  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2022: Rs 60,000cr allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 cr households, says FM

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also informed that the government has decided to extend the period of incorporation by one year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Union Budget 2022, Budget 2022
The finance minister also said the government proposes to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in NPS (National Pension System) by the state government to employees. (Photo source: ANI)

Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to provide tap water connections to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she also informed that the government has decided to extend the period of incorporation by one year up to March 31, 2023, for startups to avail tax incentives.

Also read| Check latest LIVE updates on Budget 2022 here

The finance minister also said the government proposes to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in NPS (National Pension System) by the state government to employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Budget 2022