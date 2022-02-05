Budget 2022 puts long-term growth in focus

There’s emphasis on digitisation and several measures on how to boost certain sectors that were dearly impacted by the pandemic years. There are a few critical stand-out points.

By Tarun Chugh

It is common consensus that Budget 2022 is a growth budget with focus on economic growth coupled with an infrastructural push. There’s emphasis on digitisation and several measures on how to boost certain sectors that were dearly impacted by the pandemic years. There are a few critical stand-out points.

A dedicated focus on infrastructural development: Needless to say, one of the key takeaways was the focus on infrastructural development. From the PM Gati Shakti Yojana to the PM Development Initiative for the North East — both are indeed a welcome move. Measures to strengthen the green infrastructure in the country — such as the issue of Sovereign Green Bonds that will allow individuals to invest directly in the country’s infrastructure — is a mindful move as well.

As an industry, the life insurance sector has systematically played its role in nation building by leveraging our long-term funds towards infra projects and other similar projects of the nation. The focus of this Budget will further sharpen our role in nation building.

Simple yet effective measures for financial inclusion: Another point of interest in this Budget is the many measures proposed to further promote financial inclusion. To begin with, all 1.5 lakh post offices in the country are expected to be brought within the framework of core banking, so it can become easier for senior citizens, farmers, and for rural areas to access their accounts. Measures like netbanking, ATM connectivity and mobile banking were mentioned, all aiming to support interoperability between post office accounts and bank accounts.

The government also announced that the financial support offered to boost the digital payment ecosystem in the previous year would continue unhindered this year too. Budget 2021 set aside `1,500 crore for promoting digital transactions. Continuing to implement these measures in 2022-23 will bring about greater financial inclusion among the tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Emphasis on benefits associated with retirement products: It’s heartening to see that the budget drew the National Pension System into the spotlight. I say this because I firmly believe that discussions on why one must save towards post-retirement needs do not happen frequently. The current Budget enhances the tax deduction limit on the employer’s contribution to the NPS from 10% to 14% for state government employees. This brings them on par with central government employees. What it also does is bring in the focus on saving towards the time when regular income is not an option for the salaried class. There are several options available for citizens to save and invest so that they are able to live all their post-retired life goals. However, the awareness on how much and how to save is limited. I’m confident that today’s pointers on NPS in the Budget will help raise the awareness on annuities and pension products available for all. Furthermore, I’m hopeful that the government will enable the life insurance industry to play a greater role in bringing in more people to save towards post-retirement needs in the time to come.

All in all, Budget 2022 included several beneficial measures and proposals for various economic sectors. Its true positive impact on the macroeconomic and microeconomic situation will be witnessed in the months to follow. And I am confident that the life insurance industry stands to benefit from the outcomes.

The author is MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life