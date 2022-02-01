Budget 2022: Over Rs 288 cr for training of babus in India, abroad; Rs 44 cr for administrative reforms

Over Rs 288 crore has been allocated to the Personnel Ministry for the next fiscal for training of bureaucrats, both in India and abroad, and augmenting necessary infrastructure, according to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Besides this, an outlay of Rs 44.25 crore has been made under “administrative reforms and pensioners’ scheme” for 2022-23, which includes provision for Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances scheme for modernisation of government offices, and pilot projects on administrative reforms which consists of promotion of e-governance, fostering of good governance, learning from success, sevottam etc.

Of the total allocation of Rs 288.14 crore for the next financial year, Rs 210.75 crore has been earmarked for upgradation of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie to a centre of excellence, augmentation of training facilities at the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and the National Programme for Civil Services & Capacity Building — Mission Karmayogi.

The LBSNAA and the ISTM conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to latest rules, regulations and aptitude.The Union Cabinet had in September 2020 given nod to the Mission Karmayogi, dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, aimed at capacity building to make government employees more “creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled”. A total of Rs 77.39 crore has been provided to the ministry for 2022-23 to meet establishment-related expenditure of the ISTM, the LBSNAA and training division of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The ministry has a revised budget of Rs 208.72 crore for 2021-22 for these purposes. A sum of Rs 399.20 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal under the “autonomous bodies of DoPT” head. The provision includes grants-in-aid assistance to Grih Kalyan Kendra, the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board and the National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

The ministry has a revised budget of Rs 65.4 crore for 2021-22 under this head.The Union Cabinet had in August 2020 decided to set up the NRA, a multi-agency body, for conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts in the central government.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 159 crore for 2022-23 to meet establishment-related expenditure.”This also includes provision for purchase of land and construction of building for various benches of CAT,” the Budget document says.

It has been given Rs 133 crore for the current financial year, as per the revised estimates for 2021-22.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, has been allocated Rs 263 crore for 2022-23.It has the revised estimated budget of Rs 374.36 crore for the ongoing fiscal.An outlay of Rs 29.45 crore has been made for the next fiscal for the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) and National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG).