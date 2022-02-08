Budget 2022 on Education: ‘Great to see the budget emphasizing education’

The increased education budget is appreciable to cover new areas opened under the ‘National Education Policy.”

Education plays a critical part in the development of any country as it lays the foundation for the future. The seriousness of any government for education and skill development is determined by the allocation and announcement of new initiatives for this sector. Educators and experts eagerly wait for the Union Budget every year.

The Union Budget 2022-23 had a large focus on education — creation of a digital university, digital education, agricultural universities, job creation, and the development of programmers’ skills. The Indian education sector, which has been weakened by the two-year COVID-19 shutdown and the digital disruption, has got booster of an 11% hike in this year’s Union Budget.

“Great to see the budget emphasizing education. Kids have a lot to catch up on after the trying times of the last couple of years and it’s good to see the government recognizing this,” said Raghav Himatsingka, Founder, Raising Superstars.

Since the lockdown, digital education has become the norm for new-age learning. As a way to upskill, widen access to education, and deepen the country’s higher education system, the new trend has been well received by the government. Further, the budget has also acknowledged the fact that education delivery cannot be assured in a country with such a diverse culture as India without understanding the vernacular requirements of every region. One Class One TV Channel’s expansion into regional languages will boost early and secondary education in the country by providing supplemental education in regional languages for classes 1-12.

Archana Surana, Founder and Director, Arch College of Design and Business said that “Budget 21-22 is a progressive and forward-looking budget that offers action in all major economic sectors, making the path to recovery and economic growth easier. The Finance Minister’s recommendations on digital universities and one class one TV channel programme show a futuristic outlook towards delivering world-class education to students using the most advanced technical resources. Among the most noteworthy are the skill-building, up-skilling, and reskilling programs aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among the country’s youth. The increased education budget is appreciable to cover new areas opened under the ‘National Education Policy.”

“Focused on high growth, the 2022 budget is both balanced and bold. Compared to the previous year, it has enhanced the education budget by 12% making a clear policy intent focusing on the growth of education. However, on-ground implementation will continue to be a challenge requiring deeper collaboration between industry, academia, and the private sector. The budget impetus on up-skilling individuals to fill the existing skills gap, virtual labs to promote vocal training and simulated learning environment, and facilitating R&D to boost indigenous technologies, especially in the defense sector is a welcome and progressive step. Launching a Digital University and expanding the PM E Vidya initiative to 200 channels will aid in bridging the learning divide and improving learning outcomes. While international universities will be allowed to offer courses, partnerships between Indian HEIs should also be promoted for better execution” added Dr. Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University.