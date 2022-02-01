  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2022: Natural farming will be promoted along Ganga river corridor, says FM

A national tele mental health programme will also be launched for mental health counselling, she added.

Written by PTI
Updated:
In her Budget Speech 2022-23, she also informed that two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded for improving child health. (Photo source: ANI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said natural farming will be promoted along the Ganga river corridor. In her Budget Speech 2022-23, she also informed that two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded for improving child health.

A national tele mental health programme will also be launched for mental health counselling, she added. Sitharaman also said that under the PM Awas Yojana, 80 lakh affordable houses will be completed at Rs 44,000 crore in 2022-23.

