Budget 2022 MedTech: Need to extend price advantage to local manufacturers

By Anish Bafna

As we enter 2022 with caution, it is prudent to reflect on the critical events of the previous year. The year 2021 will be remembered as a pivotal year for the Healthcare Industry. The industry, which had to speed up its operational services to meet the medical demands of the world’s second-most-populated country, was at the forefront of the contagion-curtailing process. Needless to say, this necessitated a large infusion of finances to overcome this massive situation.

The lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic emphasize that investing in health is no longer just an option, but an absolute necessity. Societies and economies can only be stable, equitable, thriving, and peaceful if no one is left behind. With the upcoming budget, this crisis has provided an opportunity to prioritize and implement structural changes that benefit the population.

The healthcare and medical device industries have grown significantly over the last decade. However, there is a significant gap between the current demand and supply of medical devices in India, which presents a substantial opportunity for device manufacturers in India. In line with the Government’s vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to bring Indian technology onto a global platform, strategic R&D investments and innovation need to be incentivized among domestic players and extension of weighted deduction of 200% u/s 35(2AB) towards all R&D expenses needs to be allowed for a further period of 10 years.

In the Union Budget 2021, the finance minister announced the ‘Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana’, with a budget of Rs 64,180 crore spread over six years. We eagerly await the announcement of complete financing to meet the National Infrastructure Pipeline 2020 targets of building 73 new medical colleges this year. This action will assist us in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Universal and high-quality healthcare for all, which is also India’s goal as stated in its National Health Policy 2017. Furthermore, according to the KHIT-DOP report, this initiative will boost the Indian medical device business, which now accounts for only 1.6 percent of the worldwide market, attracting investment and employment in the field.

At present, many medical device manufacturers (domestic and international) are chasing this massive under penetration of medical devices in India as a significant growth opportunity. Therefore, medical device companies should develop India as a manufacturing hub for domestic and international markets, undertake India-based innovation combined with indigenous manufacturing, collaborate across the “Make in India” and “Innovate in India” schemes, and produce Low to Medium technology products to cater to the underpenetrated domestic markets.

Providing additional capital subsidies will help increase the manufacturing capacity while also generating employment. Additionally, there is a need to extend a price advantage to local manufacturers when it comes to public procurement and provide them with preferential market access to make them more competitive.

There is also a need to increase the export incentives under the newly introduced Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products Scheme. Facilitating single-window clearances for government approvals for the local companies, rebates for costs related to product registrations in foreign countries and keeping exported products outside the purview of price control will together contribute to a more significant push for exports.

There is a need for accelerating the Government’s intent of providing impetus to local manufacturing and facilitating easy access to global quality medical devices for patients across the country. According to a Pharma Bureau and NITI Aayog report, India currently has an 86% reliance on medical device imports. Import duty on certain Medical devices are lower than those of the raw materials used to make them. This makes it more attractive to import the finished product rather than to manufacture it locally. This is a significant barrier for home grown businesses. The Government should lower import duties on critical components used in the production of dependable medical devices including Ad valorem tax. Revisions to the inverted duty structure will provide the necessary incentive for local manufacturers to produce locally. This, along with production-linked incentives, will help improve the country’s access to world-class medical innovations and boost India’s export competitiveness in this industry. This will increase patient affordability while also assisting the industry in spending on upskilling health care workers, which will improve the medical device ecosystem and attract additional investment.

While the Government in recent months has taken heed of the advice of local manufacturers and taken the right steps towards enabling an ecosystem that can empower home-grown players, the Government must reconsider several measures for the overall recovery of the economy in view of the aftermath of the pandemic along with the task to build healthcare system resilience and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in addition to the overall delivery capacity. Therefore, the expectations from the Union Budget would be to introduce provisions that will help to accelerate growth and allow the sector to reach its full potential.

(The author is CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech Limited. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)