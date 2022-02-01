Budget 2022: Mamata Banerjee says budget has nothing for common man, terms it a ‘Pegasus spin Budget’

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also criticised Budget 2022, saying that the PM doesn’t care for the poor and farmers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today criticises the Union Budget 2022 saying that it has nothing for the common public who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the government is lost in big words that signify nothing.

Reacting to the Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Banerjee said, “Budget Has Zero For Common People, Who Are Getting Crushed By Unemployment & Inflation. Govt Is Lost In Big Words Signifying Nothing – A Pegasus Spin Budget.”

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also criticised Budget 2022, saying that the PM doesn’t care for the poor and farmers. “Diamonds are this government’s best friend. For the rest— farmers, middle class, daily earners, unemployed— this is a PM (Does Not) Care #Budget2022,” he said.

The union finance minister today presented her fourth budget. No major sops have been announced for the middle class in the Budget 2022. The government has left the income tax slabs unchanged while it has proposed to increase tax deduction from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on contribution in the NPS by the state government to employees. “To provide equal treatment to central & state govt employees, I propose to increase tax deduction limit from 10% to 14% on the employer’s contribution to the NPS account of the state govt. employees as well. This will enhance their social security benefits,” said Sitharaman.