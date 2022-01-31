Budget 2022 Live Updates: Will finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present a budget for high growth, jobs and fiscal discipline?

Live

Budget 2022 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2022 Live Streaming, Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech Live Updates: The just announced Economic Survey forecasts a 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent growth in FY23.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2022 Live Announcements: There is an air of anticipation on what the Union budget will deliver this time. Will it be able to alleviate the pain for the man on the street by addressing the issues of inflation and job creation. Can the industry hope to see measures that can accelerate growth and lay the base for higher growth in subsequent year? Will healthcare, education spending enhance access to timely and high quality services? Or will the expenditure on the ambitious infrastructure pipeline be significant enough to incentivize private sector investment and can the push to the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) be as per the hopes in the sector to ensure higher growth and job creation. While many across the country await details from the budget on these and other issues, those looking at the financial numbers also see the need to meet these expenses while staying the course on fiscal discipline.



What will the budget do on the disinvestment or privatization plan, crucial for raising the resources required to meet the several competing demands on the exchequer? Economists in their expectations from the Union budget have in their interviews to Financial Express Online hoped the finance minister will also stick to a fiscal consolidation plan to ensure the goal of 4.5 per cent of fiscal deficit is reached by 2025-26.



The just announced Economic Survey forecasts a 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent growth in FY23. It also says the current fiscal year could end with a 9.2 per cent growth rate. While these numbers are impressive in an absolute sense, they clearly suggest a long and arduous journey ahead considering that due to the pandemic and two years of almost no growth, there is lot of ground that needs to be covered.



Live Updates Union Budget 2022 Live Streaming: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Live Speech, Railway Budget 2022, Income Tax Slab Rate Change, Budget 2022 Announcements Live from Parliament 10:11 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: The big question on Cryptocurrencies! The government will take a balanced view on the issue of regulation of cryptocurrencies as they have implications on the country’s financial stability, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said on Monday. Currently, there are no particular regulations or any ban on use of cryptocurrency in the country. Read More 10:06 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: Deepali Mathur, Founder and CEO of Elysian Hues on Union Budget 2021 has been a year of recovery and making efforts to bounce back from rock bottom. Technology and automation have played a crucial role in supporting the industries establishing a virtual presence and bolstering businesses across different sectors. From AI-integrated interfaces to ML, AR, and VR making it to the list of tools that are boosting the analytics and thus the overall productivity and profits. Partial automation has also been uplifting the industries and making them match pace to put India on the map and make it more globally competitive by the day.

Digitizing and preparing a denser budget with more resources and making operations tech-savvy will help the country in elevating technological progression and contribute to industrial revolution 4.0. Strategizing quotes and budgeting funding while keeping in consideration the Corona times will act as a harbinger of change and trigger the economic evolution of the country. With the boom of hospitality, equity, e-commerce, FMCG amidst other segments, industry leaders are expecting to harness their utmost potential while lending their expertise to bring in more business in 2022.

With touch-less technology coming into play and industries anticipating a helping hand with the allocated budget, India is bound to make strides of success. 10:03 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: What is Current Account Deficit? Current Account Deficit or CAD is the shortfall between the money flowing in on exports, and the money flowing out on imports. Current Account Deficit (or Surplus) measures the gap between the money received into and sent out of the country on the trade of goods and services and also the transfer of money from domestically-owned factors of production abroad. Read More 9:59 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: Expect GST rationalization and reduction in compliance burden Gaurav Jalan, Founder of Packman Packaging said, “The pandemic has been quite tough on everyone. Manufacturing, SME, and MSMEs were some of the sectors that were severely hit. Belonging to a manufacturing business itself, we would like to see certain positive declarations being made by the finance minister. It is important that post-pandemic the economy continues to grow because it took a hit of the pandemic days. Thus, for sustained growth of the economy, it is fairly important that the govt should emphasize more on ease of doing business in India. Credit and further relaxation of the tax are what needs to be considered specifically, keeping in view the MSME segments. Though earlier some credit-linked measures were announced a large proportion of MSMEs is yet to avail them. Besides, numerous small businesses that are directly or indirectly affect any manufacturing businesses are not registered as MSMEs which further makes things difficult. The industry saw a loss of manpower that affected manufacturing a lot. To overcome those losses it is expected that certain tax rebates are needed of the hour. Since we are still in recovering phase from COVID a GST rationalization and reduction in compliance burden would be two important areas where relief is being expected.” 9:53 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: Expectations of EdTech industry Amid accelerating digitisation in education, the Union Budget should also prioritise strengthening IT infrastructure ahead of the 5G rollout. Edtech startups are playing an instrumental role in sustaining learning amid the pandemic. Hence, access to funding and networking avenues for edtech startups will further propel the sector. Moreover, slashing the GST rate in online education services and strengthening data protection will help reap the benefits of e-learning: Rohit Manglik, CEO, EduGorilla. 9:52 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022L Expect Budget to announce reforms and incentives, says Ramesh Nair, Colliers

“The 2022 Economic Survey infuses optimism for what lies ahead. The projection of 8-8.5% GDP growth for fiscal 2022-23 will be led by supply-side reforms and easing of regulations. The survey also indicates that consumption is growing and inching closer to the pre-pandemic levels. Total consumption is estimated to have grown by 7.0 per cent in 2021-22 with a significant boost from government spending. The Survey spells out that rising capital expenditure by the government on infrastructure and an uptick in the housing cycle has been responsible for reviving the construction sector. This has resulted in the consumption and production of steel and cement consumption to reach pre-Covid levels. We expect Budget 2022-2023 to announce reforms and incentives that will continue to boost consumer spending and thus aid in the overall revival of the real estate sector” – Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers. 9:46 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: Healthcare sector’s expecation by Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai “Healthcare was one of the first pillars of budget allocation last year and should continue to be an important aspect in this year’s Union Budget as well. Since the pandemic hit us, we have seen the need for and importance of an even stronger healthcare sector in India. We need to pave the way for more Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP). Secondly, there has been a growing concern for healthcare infrastructure in India which can be addressed with increased budgets in Research & Development, medical equipment procurement, development of more hospitals, and improving the overall infrastructure. In India there is a lack of a skilled healthcare workforce, a dedicated budget should be allocated to address the need to create sufficient manpower and for skill development of paramedical staff, nurses, etc. Focusing on healthcare and meeting these needs will help us prepare for years to come.” 9:44 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget 2022 Live: When is Budget 2022? How to watch budget speech of Nirmala Sitharaman? Union Budget 2022 Time: With the annual Union Budget just round the corner, this year the Budget Session of the Parliament began on Monday 31, 2022. However, the budget will be presented on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Read More