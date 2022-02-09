Budget 2022: Indian economics will be studied in future as before and after Digital Rupee, says Ambrish Parajiya, GAP Associates

The introduction of Indian digital currency will prove to be another push to the economic reforms.

The 2022 budget is a phenomenal step towards boosting the Indian economy through long term infrastructure solutions. But the work had begun in 2016 with demonetization to cleanse the economy, followed by GST and direct benefit transfer schemes. The Jandhan Yojna helped 40 crores people to open a bank account and become a part of the economy, and it is hailed as the largest initiative of its kind. The same is the case with UPI, as it revolutionized money transfer and put India at least ten years ahead of developed economies like the USA in terms of online P2P and C2B money transactions.

The introduction of Indian digital currency will prove to be another push to the economic reforms. It will play an instrumental role in uplifting a large number of people into the middle class and help solve many logistical problems faced by the Government in the present times. Earlier, our former Prime Minister used to say that when the Government released one rupee for the welfare schemes, only 15 paise reached the real beneficiaries- the poor and underprivileged. This has been completely transformed as more than 90 Indian government schemes use direct benefit transfer (DBT) to credit the aid to beneficiaries bank accounts.

This is a great achievement on the part of the incumbent Government, but there are many new challenges that people face despite DBT easing their main problem. For instance, there were reports of middlemen asking for blank cheques in Punjab from farmers as the Indian Government bypassed them and directly transferred money to farmers’ accounts.

On the other hand, there is no way to confirm whether the money provided by the Government is used for the purpose it was originally meant for. For example, if money was transferred to the bank account for a child’s education as a scholarship, there is no way to trace if it was actually used for education. To solve such issues where the purpose of releasing the aid sufferers due to ambiguity and lack of supervision, Digital Rupee will prove to be a great boon. It will enhance traceability and foster accountability as the concerned person will have to use the money in accordance with the purpose of the aid.

This can also help solve issues where the governance framework isn’t as efficient as the private sector. Take an example of Fair Price Shops that distribute food items at discounted prices. Their coverage, service quality, and the entire infrastructure itself require a significant amount for functioning. With Digital Rupee, there is no need to run government ration shops as the amount will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts in the form of digital currency, and they can buy the food items directly from the market. This can help reduce the infrastructure and operating costs while ensuring that the purpose is served properly.

The introduction of the Digital Rupee will also boost indirect tax collection by supplementing the GST. This can help the Government to reduce the emphasis on direct taxation as a revenue source and introduce further income tax relaxations for the middle class. This way, a collective approach to transforming economic accountability and transparency will help the Government ensure the welfare of the last person in the society. It will help the poor and underprivileged to access the welfare schemes, and low-income taxes will help citizens in becoming a part of the white economy without any hesitation.

According to the statistics disclosed in the last budget, a person earning one lakh rupees per month is richer than 97% of the population in India. The Government has set a target of two lakh crore per month in indirect tax earnings through GST. So if the Government gets reasonable income through indirect taxes, it could reduce the direct income tax to even 10-15 thousand rupees per 10 lakh rupees, thus 97% Indians will become a part of the white economy while the rest 3% would be covered through corporate taxes. It will turn out to be a great push towards building a 100% white economy. Since the Digital Rupee can be tracked and traced, it will help create a full proof system.

Digital Rupee will also help contain the parallel economy as larger denominations will be reduced by a great extent. Money parked in properties and all such types of black money hoarding instruments will be gradually removed from the system. In fact, this will make it difficult to carry out unlawful activities and terror financing, thereby giving a huge boost to the ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ mantra of PM Modi.

The introduction of Digital Rupee in circulation will prove to be a game-changer, and I find that it will help uplift at least 20% of India’s poor into the middle class in the next decade. The Government has focused extensively on increasing the quality of life and facilities for the middle class in the past decade, which is extremely fruitful for the economy. The top 1-3% of the economy are likely to travel abroad frequently, spend their money there, and continue to buy foreign products even while in India.

The downtrodden on the other end may not have the purchasing power to make any significant impact on the economy. It is the middle class that makes the maximum impact on the economy, and the introduction of the Digital Rupee is going to benefit the middle class tremendously alongside the poor. It will help curb the menace of corruption and foster purpose-oriented spending of government funds, help reduce the income tax burden on citizens and ultimately shape a better future for India.

(The author Ambrish Parajiya is director of GAP Associates and has extensive experience in the infrastructures domain, having previously worked to grow Tatkalorry Logistics and Green Mentors Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)