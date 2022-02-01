Income Tax Slab 2022 Live Updates: Big tax relief for salaried employees, senior citizens expected

Live

Taxpayers are expecting the announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and Rates.

Income Tax Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament today. Taxpayers are expecting the announcement of changes in Income Tax Slabs and Rates. Some experts believe that big bang tax relief may not be announced in Budget 2022.

However, Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the Parliament on Monday (January 31, 2022) raises hope for bigger tax reliefs for all types of taxpayers, including salaried individuals, senior citizens, NRIs and pensioners. The Economic Survey has listed several relief measures for taxpayers the Government has taken since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic (read details here). Now that the economy is looking set to grow fast, one can hope the Government will improve upon last year’s tax-related announcements.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to announce rules for taxation of income from cryptocurrencies.

Stay tuned for Live Updates, Analysis and Explanation on Income Tax related announcements in Budget 2022

Live Updates Budget 2022 Income Tax Slab Rate 2022 Live: New Income Tax Slabs Rates in India FY 2022-23, New Income Tax Slabs and Rates Budget 2022 Live News 9:08 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Income Tax Deduction Under Section 80D: Change in Health insurance tax benefit expected In view of the pandemic, tax experts are hoping that the Government will increase the limit for health insurance from the existing Rs 25,000 threshold. Announcements with respect to regulation of cryptocurrencies are also expected to provide a sigh of relief to the existing investors, according to Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan and Co. 9:05 (IST) 31 Jan 2022 Budget Live: Standard Deduction limit change for salaried expected Income Tax Budget 2022 Live: It is expected that there will be certain relaxations for salaried individuals and that the standard deduction may increase from 50,000, especially in light of additional expenses borne due to work from home, says Abhishek A Rastogi, Partner at Khaitan and Co. “The government may incentivise savings and can increase the limit of 1,50,000 under section 80 C. Alternatively, the term insurance may be excluded from the existing limit and an additional limit may be provided for term insurance,” says Rastogi.