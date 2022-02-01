Budget 2022: Government to set up promotion taskforce for AVGC sector

The announcement has been made in order to build domestic capacity for serving the growing demand in the sector

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector will set up a promotion task force with all stakeholders to recommend ways to employ youth and build domestic capacity for serving Indian markets and the global demand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the budget 2022 speech on Tuesday. As per the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India has less than 10% of the global market share in VFX and animation.

It has been some time since the government has been eyeing the growth rate of this sector. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in 2020 announced that it will establish AVGC Centre of Excellence (CoE) on the back of the belief that gamification and animation will become a major export for the country and a wealth generator. Following this promise, the first AVGC CoE was launched in Bengaluru last month. This year, MIB has been allocated a total of Rs 3,980.77 crore by the government.

To give perspective, the Indian gaming industry is generating $1.5 billion in revenue and is expected to triple this to over $5 billion by 2025, according to BCG-Sequoia India report 2021. Meanwhile, the Indian media and entertainment sector is expected to grow at a nine to eleven percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $55-70 billion by 2030. The growth is estimated to be driven by over-the-top (OTT) platforms, gaming, animation, and VFX.

Let’s see how the industry stakeholders are reacting to this announcement by the Finance Minister.

Jehil Thakkar, partner, and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India

The setting up of the AVGC (Animation Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) promotion task force announced in the Union Budget will help India achieve its potential of achieving 20 lakh jobs according to Deloitte projections. These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem.

Vishwalok Nath, director, World Esports Cup

We hope that this task force can help promote the creation of a robust infrastructure for game development with gradual benefits to the esports community. There is a huge scope of employment for the youth in the gaming industry, Esports/Video Games is a versatile industry and there is a huge scope for professional gamers as well as other jobs like casters, commentators, and other support staff appointed by the esports tournaments like producers, editors, analysts, product managers, game testers, referees, production crew members, event managers, social media managers, among others.

Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media

This is a budget that is welcoming web 3.0, the Indian government has been at the forefront of digital adoption, via earlier initiatives such as Digital India, StartUp India, among others, and now with the introduction and recognition of ‘virtual goods or digital assets’, the initiative of a task force for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) and even the introduction of a digital bank that would embrace the blockchain, it is there way of ushering in a New India into the Metaverse. We welcome these announcements and look forward to setting a place of leadership for India in web 3.0.

Lokesh Suji, director, Esports Federation of India, and vice president, Asian Esports Federation (AESF)

It is encouraging to finally see the seriousness from our government towards this sector which has been long neglected. This will definitely help in setting up the policies which would encourage and build our capacities and capabilities to export to the rest of the world; leading to more domestic video game development studios and more investments in the AVGC sector. Spectrum auctions for 5G is a welcome move for the gaming industry as well, 5G can disrupt the industry by enhancing the live streaming of games and cloud gaming as well.

The task force should consist largely of people who have been part of the “Video Game” industry and are playing an active role in shaping up the Indian video game industry.

Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO, Qlan, The Gamer’s Social Network

It is this continued acceptance that will lead to the progress of the Indian gaming and esports industry. First was esports’ entry in the Asian Games as an official event followed by a government-dedicated task force to work with the AVGC sector. I have no doubt that these initiatives as part of the national budget policy highlight the true potential of the Indian gaming and esports segment not only in India but also on the global circuit.

The statement clearly indicates the backing of homegrown game developers, tournament organisers, and esports companies and recommendations from the appointed task force will help build domestic capacity for serving out markets and the global demand as well.

