Budget 2022 – Government should enhance internet connectivity infrastructure across the nation for education: Dr. Pankaj Sharma, JKLU, Jaipur

Tell us about the JKLU and about the admission process

Established in 2011, JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The JKLU is passionate about building the country’s most innovative higher education institution. The 30-acre campus is a modern, environmentally conscious and inviting space designed to help students live, work and play in a setting that is safe, productive and student-centric. As the world of business and jobs changes rapidly, we are evolving to make our students not just job- ready but also life ready to help them see learning as a continuous process and to become future-ready professionals with 21st century skills. They are re-imagining education, embedding it with entrepreneurship and dynamism and seeding it with curiosity and technology. Their rigorous pedagogy, committed faculty body and stellar Academic Advisory Board ensure that their curriculum, teaching methods, and learning outcomes are preparing their students for the future.

Admission process:

Below are some of the eligibility criteria for JKLU

Minimum 70% aggregate marks in classes X & XII for B.Tech programs and 60 % for other UG Programs.

Students appearing in the final examination of 10+2 may also apply

Foreign Nationals/ Persons of Indian Origin/Non-Resident Indian candidates can be considered for admission on the basis of their marks in 10+2 or equivalent examination only (taken not earlier than July 2019)

The selection of a student at JKLU will be finalized after a series of evaluative steps

Submission of the application form with required details. Non-refundable application fee of Rs.750 is to be paid

Counseling and interview with the JKLU admissions team provided the student meets the eligibility criteria

Merit-based assessment of candidates, focusing on attitude and aptitude, to help them benefit from the unique learning experience at JKLU

We have also opened an early admission process for all UG programs and the admission fee has been waived for the early admission students.

In your view, has there been any change in the admission process in the Covid world?

At JKLU, we believe it is important for us to find the right student for each program offered, the selection of a student at JKLU is finalized after a series of assessment steps. The Admission process is student-centric and the objective is not only to select or reject students, it is more focused towards understanding the student’s attitude and aptitude, to help students from the unique learning experience at JKLU. On meeting the eligibility criteria, the interaction with the JKLU faculty is must for each student which will help both student and JKLU to understand each other. To encourage and support meritorious applicants, JKLU has a very distinctive scholarship program. Applicants may qualify for a scholarship up to full waiver of the University Academic and Hostel Fee.

Scholarship is awarded based on:

Academic Performance in Class X & Class XII marks

Performance in JEE 2021 & 2022, NID-DAT or UCEED Exam,if available

Exceptional performance in co-curricular activities (Sports, Cultural, Social Service etc.)

The scholarship offered by JKLU is applicable for the duration of the programme, subject to maintaining the required CGPA

Can you tell us about your study abroad program and how many universities you have collaborated with?

J.K. Lakshmipat University is well-known for its cutting-edge curriculum and pedagogy, which meet global learning standards and place a strong emphasis on ‘understanding’ of academic concepts and ideas. With a plethora of highly experienced faculty drawn from leading institutes across the country and abroad, the university imparts a wealth of knowledge and skills for the student’s overall development. The university has signed MOU with reputable universities in several countries in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions to form meaningful alliances. Collaborations with international universities have been established to facilitate the exchange of faculty, students, and researchers. We also facilitate the exchange of data, documentation, and research materials in areas of mutual interest via collaboration in joint research, lectures, and cooperative education programs. It also paves the way for student symposia and country visits. Collaborations with foreign universities also aid in the development of new courses with an integrated multidisciplinary approach that provides students with a variety of skills.

Currently, J.K Lakshmipat University has signed an MoU with 9 international universities for collaboration – the University of Florida, University of Birmingham. St. Cloud State University (Minnesota, USA), Edinburgh Napier University, Szechenyi Istvan University (Gyor, Hungary), Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (Amsterdam, Netherland), Hanyang University (Seoul, South Korea) and University of South Carolina.

With the participation and collaboration with these international universities, JKLU has earned a reputation for providing high-quality education and expertise beyond the curriculum. Providing the best possible means to improve students’ learning experiences J.K. Lakshmipat University instills a proper balance of knowledge and skills in order to develop students into future professionals and entrepreneurs.

What are the education trends to be seen in 2022?

Not long ago, the concept of digital education, virtual classrooms, and online learning seemed like a dream for all of us. Our ability to use technology for teaching was put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic. Education would become more tech-driven as we approach a new beginning in 2022. Some education technology trends that dominated 2021, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI), will continue next year. For both students and teachers, technology has already made the entire higher education process more accessible, interactive, and adaptable. These technologies, without a doubt, provided reasonable solutions during an unprecedented COVID crisis. Through this technology, students were able to virtually connect with one another and their teachers in order to continue their studies. Blended learning has also become an integral part of today’s education process.

What are your expectations from the budget 2022- 23?

Quality education is one of the fundamental rights of every child. When there is a pandemic in the environment, quality education has become a distant dream due to the widening gap in accessing education. As a result, in this budget, the Government should announce multiple schemes to enhance better Internet connectivity infrastructure across the nation so that last-mile connectivity can be ensured and access to affordable 5G devices. The education curriculum in the higher education institutes should be job-ready so that drop-out rates can be curtailed. If we see the education expenditure, India spends only 4.6 per cent of its total GDP and ranks 62nd in total public expenditure on education per student, therefore it’s the high time that the government should allocate at least 6 percent of Indian GDP to the education sector.

Do you think we will be able to achieve the sustainable goal of education by 2030?

We are still dealing with technological & educational issues in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas. We still have technical issues in many parts. Those who belong below the poverty line or do not have access to good laptop/mobile internet connection are under threat of dropping out. In general, educational standards in India have always been discussed. We are known for rote learning. There are quite a few red flags. The central & state governments must focus on these issues.

Why do we need diversity in higher education institutions?

Students who are going to higher education institutions come with a variety of backgrounds, experiences, cultural contexts, and world views, thanks to advancements in connectivity and modern amenities. A diverse student body results in a common platform for people of various ethnicities. This instills the value of cultural appropriation and teaches young minds to view people based on their nature rather than their race. A diverse organization values differences in people by recognizing individuals with diverse backgrounds and upbringings, allowing them to bring fresh perspectives to the table. Diversity in the educational institution encourages students to recognize and capitalize on their differences for the greater good.

Diversity has always been present in educational institutions, but in today’s world, it is critical to use it in a more positive way. Teachers should instill in their students the value of diversity and cultural sensitivity, as this teaches them to respect human life in its purest form, while also acquainting them with novel customs from around the world. Furthermore, issues of diversity influence how students and teachers perceive the importance of the classroom and its learning. Identifying and thinking through notions of difference and how they affect the classroom allows both students and teachers to see the classroom as a welcoming environment.