Budget 2022: FM says two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded

Sitharaman said the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

Written by PTI
Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to women and children.

Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme which aims at new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids for early child development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said recognising the importance of ‘Nari Shakti’ as the harbinger of India’s bright future and for women-led development during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development.

“Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the scheme,” she said.

