Budget 2022 disappointed people expecting a breather amid Covid, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP said that while the Kejriwal Model provides free electricity, free water, free bus travel, free healthcare, free education and free WiFi, the Modi government’s budget has brought inflation and tax burden.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the Union Budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today has disappointed common people who were expecting a breather in the COVID-19 period. He said that the Budget has nothing for the common man.

“People had high expectations from the budget during the Corona period. The budget disappointed the people. There is nothing in the budget for the general public. Nothing to reduce inflation,” said Arvind Kejriwal.

करोना काल में लोगों को बजट से बहुत उम्मीद थी। बजट ने लोगों को मायूस किया। आम जनता के लिए बजट में कुछ नहीं है। महंगाई कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2022

AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh said that the Budget only brought relief for businessmen. Singh said that the Modi government has given 400 Vande Bharat trains to capitalists and has made the budget ‘Dhande Bharat’. “No relief to the general public affected due to Corona. Tax exemption to industrialists, not to the public. The farmers did not get MSP guarantee. They first lied about 2 crore jobs, now the big lie of 60 lakh jobs. Modi ji, you have made the Budget “Dhandhe Bharat” by giving 400 Vande Bharat trains to the capitalists,” said Singh in a tweet in Hindi.

कोरोना से पीड़ित आम जनता को कोई राहत नही।उद्योगपतियों को टैक्स में छूट, जनता को नही।

किसान को MSP की गारण्टी नही।

पहले 2 करोड़ नौकरी का झूठ बोला अब 60 लाख नौकरी का महाझूठ।

वाह रे मोदी जी आपने तो वन्देभारत के नाम पर 400 ट्रेन पूँजीपतियों को देकर “धन्धेभारत” कर दी। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 1, 2022

