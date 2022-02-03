Budget 2022: A high growth path to India@100

It is a progressive budget with strong thrust on infrastructure, urban planning, affordable housing, domestic manufacturing, ease of doing business and ease of living.

The Union Budget 2022 has focused on building an economic launchpad for India to take off from, towards the vision of India @100. This year’s budget highlights the importance of technology-enabled, inclusive development; the evolving digital economy; and energy transition with focus on pre-emptive climate action. It is a progressive budget with strong thrust on infrastructure, urban planning, affordable housing, domestic manufacturing, ease of doing business and ease of living.

Steady growth in industrialization, infrastructure development, and the IT/ITeS and manufacturing sectors is driving migration to urban centers in India. With close to half the country’s population expected to live in urban areas in the future, capacity-building, modernization of building by-laws, town planning schemes and transit-oriented development have been proposed to de-congest metropolitan areas and build smaller cities as new economic nodes.

Another commendable move is the focus on sustainable infrastructure and resource mobilization through sovereign green bonds. In industries around the world, Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have and is fast emerging as the default way of business, driven by resource scarcity, climate awareness and consumer preferences. As pioneers of green homes in India with a 100% environment-friendly portfolio since 2014, we believe that the real estate industry can make a significant, positive impact on our country’s SDGs through energy-efficient buildings and construction methods. We, therefore, welcome the Union Budget’s focus on mitigating climate risks through clean energy and solar capacity augmentation.

With multiple regulatory reforms and government interventions, India’s real estate sector is today on a consolidation path. To further strengthen transparency and drive citizen empowerment, the NGDRS National Generic Document Registration System – One-Nation One-Registration – has been updated to encompass land registration; deeds and documents; and document clearance, thereby facilitating ease of living. The central government’s commitment to work with state governments to minimize the approval window for affordable housing will further boost transparency and demand in the industry. This can potentially help reduce development costs, enable faster delivery, and benefit the supply chain at large. The allocation of Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY urban and rural schemes and of Rs 60,000 crore to cover 3.8 crore households for tap water will further boost affordable housing in India.

On the industrial and infrastructure development front, the extension on concessional tax rates for new manufacturing companies will help attract investment into strategically located industrial parks that are ideally positioned to enable speedier time-to-market. The introduction of a new legislation that will replace the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Act, together with proposed reforms in customs administration of SEZs, will enhance export competitiveness, thereby supporting industrial activity.

We also welcome the government’s intent to allow SEZ units to serve domestic markets. It will unlock the potential of high-quality industrial parks that have already been developed and enhance the competitiveness of these units. Additionally, ‘Infrastructure’ status to Data Centers will enhance the fast-evolving digital ecosystem in India. This focus on enabling infrastructure, Ease of Doing Business and business continuity will hold India in good stead as a favoured international manufacturing destination, as both global and domestic businesses move to take advantage of the favourable environment.

In conclusion, the policies announced this year have laid a strong foundation for India’s economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years. With its focus on growth driven by capital expenditure, self-reliance aligned to Atmanirbhar Bharat, and new and emerging sectors, this is a budget that finely balances short to mid-term dexterity with long-term socio-economic growth.

(By Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces)