Budget 2022: 5G spectrum auctions in 2022; expect private cos to roll out 5G services by FY23

FM Sitharaman said contracts for laying of optical fibres will be done in the next fiscal through a public-private partnership mode.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paved way for the rollout of 5G telecom services by announcing that the 5G spectrum auction will be conducted this year 2022 for the rollout of 5G telecom services by private players in the next financial year 2022-23. (File Photo: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paved way for the rollout of 5G telecom services by announcing that the 5G spectrum auction will be conducted this year 2022 for the rollout of 5G telecom services by private players in the next financial year 2022-23. Sitharaman also said contracts for laying of optical fibres will be done in the next fiscal through a public-private partnership mode in her presentation of the Budget 2022.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.