  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Women and Child Development Ministry’s allocation hiked by 16 per cent

By: |
Updated: Feb 01, 2021 5:08 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: The highest amount has been allocated to the newly announced Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 scheme with Rs 20,105 crore.

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021, Women and Child welfare funIn 2020-21, Rs 30,007.09 crore was allocated to WCD Ministry which was revised to Rs 21,008.31 crore. (Reuters Image)

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: A sum of Rs 24,435 crore has been set aside for the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry for the next fiscal in the Budget announced on Monday, a 16.31 per cent increase over the 2020-21 financial year. Out of Rs 24,435 crore, the highest amount has been allocated to the newly announced Saksham Anganwadi and Mission Poshan 2.0 scheme with Rs 20,105 crore.

Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls and the National Creche Scheme. The amount set aside for the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry is 16 per cent higher over the 2020-21 financial year. In 2020-21, Rs 30,007.09 crore was allocated which was revised to Rs 21,008.31 crore.

Related News

The total amount for the social services sector, which includes nutrition and social security and welfare, has been increased from Rs 2,411.80 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3,575.96 crore in 2021-22. The schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Centres, Swadhar Greh, Child Protection, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Scheme for Adolescent Girls Scheme and Ujjawala have not been allocated anything in this budget.

Also Read: Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here:

The budget of the ministry’s autonomous bodies – National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), National Commission for Women and Central Social Welfare Board – have been increased in the current budget.

The budget for Mission for Protection and Empowerment of Women has been drastically reduced from Rs 726 crore to Rs 48 crore.  In social Services, Rs 783.82 crore was allocated while in the previous fiscal, an amount of Rs 695 crore was allocated.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Women and Child Development Ministry’s allocation hiked by 16 per cent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Union Budget 2021: Negligible hike in defence budget; More needed to prepare the armed forces
2Budget 2021 disappointing, beneficial only for few big companies: Aam Aadmi Party
3Exemption in filing of ITR by senior citizens: How to avail the benefit