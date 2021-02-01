Budget 2021 will help India in recovering from corona pandemic: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

The heightened expenditure on the health sector has been lauded by health experts, WHO, economic experts and other stakeholders associated with the health sector in the country.

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla appreciated the emphasis laid on the health sector in the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Terming the health sector one of the most important pillars of the country’s economy, Sitharaman in her first budget of the decade allocated a total of 2.23 lakh crore for the health sector. In comparison to the previous year’s health outlay of Rs 94,452 crore the funds allocated for the health sector has jumped by about 137 per cent.

Poonawalla who is the CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer (SII) said that FM Sitharaman’s emphasis on healthcare spending and immunisation was a welcome development. Poonawalla also pointed out that the measures announced by the government related to the pneumococcal vaccination and Coronavirus vaccination will help the country recover quickly from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government in its annual budget has allocated a total of Rs 35000 crore for the Coronavirus vaccination to be undertaken in the country in different phases. In addition to the allocation for Covid-19 vaccination and other regular expenditure of the health department, the Finance Minister also launched a new health scheme named PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojna which is aimed at strengthening the primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare centres across the country.

FM Sitharaman also clarified that the new scheme will run separately from other health schemes of the central government like the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) among others. The total outlay for the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojna announced by Sitharaman in her budget is an amount of Rs 64, 180 crores which is to be spent over a period of six years in the country.

