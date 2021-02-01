  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Tamil saint Thiruvalluvar finds mention in FM Sitharaman’s budget speech second year in a row

Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman made the remarks as she said that India's tax system should be transparent, efficient, promote investments and employment in the country.

Union Budget 2021: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today quoted Tamil Nadu saint and poet Thiruvalluvar in her Budget speech just before she started speaking on tax reforms. Sitharaman quoted a popular line of the poet, which reads, “A king or a ruler is one who creates and acquires wealth, protects and distributes it for common good.”

Sitharaman made the remarks as she said that India’s tax system should be transparent, efficient, promote investments and employment in the country. She said that it should put a minimum burden on the taxpayers.

Talking about the tax reforms undertaken by the government from time to time, she said that the Centre proposes to review over 400 old exemptions in indirect taxes and will be starting extensive consultation from October this year for the same.

This is not the first time that FM Sitharaman has quoted the Tamil saint. In her Budget speech 2020, she had borrowed another line from the famous poet’s scriptures, which reads, “Piniyinmai Selvam Vilaivinpam Emam Aniyenpa Naattiv Vaindhu”. It means a country’s five jewels are good health, fertility, joy, security and wealth.

The 2020 quote of FM Sitharaman was the same quote used by Former finance minister P Chidambaram in his 2005 budget speech.

While the finance ministers have been quoting famous people in their budget speeches traditionally, this year, FM Nirmala Sitharaman just made two references – one to Rabindra Nath Tagore and another to Thiruvalluvar.

Quoting Rabindra Nath Tagore, the FM said, “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.” Nirmala Sitharaman said that this moment in history is the dawn of a new era for the country, where India is well-poised to be the land of promise and hope for the world.

