Budget 2021: Soon you can choose where to buy electricity from, says FM Sitharaman

February 1, 2021 12:35 PM

Budget 2021-22: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is working on a framework that will give electricity consumers in India a chance to choose their discoms or service providers.

Budget 2021-22, Union Budget 2021Most of the power distribution utilities (discoms) that are there in the country at present are stated-owned.

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is working on a framework that will give electricity consumers in India a chance to choose their discoms or service providers. The framework will be presented soon. “Discoms are monopolies. There is a need to provide a choice to customers to choose a service provider (distribution company). A framework will be put in place to provide an alternative,” Sitharaman said while giving her Budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It is to note that most of the power distribution utilities (discoms) that are there in the country at present are stated-owned. Many of them are cash strapped and therefore, not able to provide electricity 24 hours, further hindering the government’s ‘power for all’ vision.

