  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Senior citizens expect increase in tax benefit on health insurance

By: |
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 11:46 AM

Budget 2021 Expectations: With medical expenses surging every year, the need for higher health insurance cover for senior citizen is very crucial.

tax benefit on health insurance, section 80D, premium, Budget 2021, Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021, Union Budget 2021 India, Budget 2021 IndiaBudget 2021 Expectations: Ceiling for Health Insurance premium for senior citizens as per the provisions of section 80D might be increased.

Budget 2021 Expectations Health Insurance: Senior citizens will be looking forward to the announcements of Budget 2021 to be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with keen interest. Medical inflation is supposed to be more than general inflation and has always put the senior citizens at a back foot. Health insurance plans and exclusive health plans for senior citizens have been a saviour to them to some extent but still higher premium in such plans keeps many seniors buy inadequate coverage.

In these times, when COVID-19 pandemic has brought the focus on health care costs, the importance of keeping a health insurance plan has increased manifold. “If there is a change in the personal income tax slab, increasing the basic exemption limit will be helpful for a senior citizen as well. With medical expenses surging every year, the need for higher health insurance cover for senior citizen is very crucial. Higher exemption limit under Sec 80D for the health insurance premium will bring relief on tax as well as health cover front,” says Harshad Chetanwala, Co-Founder- MyWealthGrowth.com

Related News

Currently, for those who are below age 60, the tax benefit on the premium paid is up to Rs 25,000. This includes self, spouse and children and the health cover could be a Mediclaim, Family Floater, Critical Illness etc. the premium paid towards any of these schemes gets deducted from the gross income under section 80D. For those who are above age 60, the maximum limit for tax benefit is Rs 50,000.

“Senior citizens incur heavy medical expenses in addition to a high medical insurance premium. On this front, the ceiling for Health Insurance premium along with the deduction for medical expenses for senior citizens as per the provisions of section 80D might be increased to Rs 1 Lakh,” says Raghunathan Parthasarathy, Associate Partner – Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Union Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Senior citizens expect increase in tax benefit on health insurance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Harmonize these tax law to boost investor confidence, aid Ease of Doing Business
2Economic Survey 2020-21 Live Updates: Govt is purchasing products on MSP in record amounts, says President
3Union Budget 2021: 6 important budget expectations of senior citizens