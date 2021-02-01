  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator, says FM

By: |
February 1, 2021 9:53 PM

Union Budget 2021: In 2018, the committee, headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, suggested that Sebi should be the regulator for spot commodity exchanges.

union budget, sebiSebi has been regulating the capital markets for long and it has created a transparent market ecosystem.

The government on Monday said capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will be the designated regulator for gold exchanges, which will infuse transparency in gold transactions.

“In the Budget of 2018-19, the government had announced its intent to establish a system of regulated gold exchanges in the country. For the purpose, Sebi will be notified as the regulator,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021-22.

Related News

Further, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority will be strengthened to set up a commodity market ecosystem arrangement including vaulting, assaying and logistics in addition to warehousing, she added.

Narindra Wadhwa, President of Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), said the government has finally started the process of putting definite structure to the long-pending demand of establishing a bullion exchange by announcing Sebi as its designated regulator.

“India is one of the largest gold consumers in the world and the gold exchange will infuse to transparency in gold transactions and also enable India to merge as price setter of the commodity,” he added.

Anup Khandelwal, President of stock brokers’ association ANMI said Sebi has been regulating the capital markets for long and it has created a transparent market ecosystem. As a gold market regulator, Sebi will surely continue to further the cause of creating a better market.

In 2018, the committee, headed by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, suggested that Sebi should be the regulator for spot commodity exchanges.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Sebi to be notified as gold exchange regulator says FM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Govt to amend law to ensure depositors of troubled banks can withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh
2Budget 2021: Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19 pc; industry unhappy
3Budget 2021: India sets aside over Rs 7,100 crore as development assistance to other countries