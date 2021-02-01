  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Rural infra development fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr in FY22, says FM

Updated: Feb 01, 2021 12:49 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: The FM said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the allocation to rural infrastructure development has been increased to Rs 40,000 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 30,000 crore in FY21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she also said the operation green scheme will cover 22 more perishable commodities while announcing the development of five major fishing hubs.

Sitharaman further said 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with the electronic national market and the agriculture infrastructure fund would be made available to APMCs to augment infrastructure facilities.

The agriculture infrastructure fund outlay will be increased to Rs 40,000 crore, and micro-irrigation corpus will be doubled to Rs 10,000 crore, she added.

