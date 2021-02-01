  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: MSMEs, Healthcare, Defence top Rahul Gandhi’s wishlist

By: |
February 1, 2021 11:08 AM

India Union Budget 2021: Earlier, his colleague Chidamabaram stated that healthcare and defence were the non-negotiables. He also said that the outlay for these two sectors has to be increased to save the people and protect the borders.

Rahul GandhiFormer Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Union Budget 2021: Ahead of the budget presentation, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today listed out three sectors where expenditure needs to be ramped up by Sitharaman. In a tweet, Gandhi said: “Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.”

Earlier, his colleague Chidamabaram stated that healthcare and defence were the non-negotiables. He also said that the outlay for these two sectors has to be increased to save the people and protect the borders.

On January 28, the Congress suggested ten policy prescriptions to put the economy back on track. Among the suggestions were: fiscal stimulus to economy, direct cash transfers to the families at the bottom of the economy, a rescue plan for MSMEs to revive closed units, reduction tax rates – especially GST and other indirect tax rates, recapitalization of public sector banks, bilateral trade agreements, sector-specific revival packages for Telecommunication, Power, Mining, Construction, Aviation and Tourism and Hospitality.

