Budget 2021: JP Nadda hails budget, says it will strengthen poor, farmers, and middle class

BJP National President hails Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Hailing the Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP president JP Nadda today said that special focus has been laid by the government on infrastructure development and healthcare sector. He said that the budget will strengthen poor people, farmers, and the middle class. Nadda also said that the budget will propel growth while keeping the fiscal deficit in limits. He also said that the pillars of this year’s Budget were health and well-being, financial capital, inclusive growth, human capital, innovation and R&D, and minimum interventions by the government. These, he said, are based on development of all sectors in India.

The BJP chief said that special focus has been upon infrastructural development. “In the health sector, progress has been further extended. In the insurance sector, FDI norms have been changed and the MSME sector has been strengthened. For the first time in history, the health sector has seen a growth of 137% in the Budget. It has jumped from Rs 92,000 crore to Rs 2.23 lakh crore year-on-year,” he said.

Nadda also mentioned a budget allocation of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan Mission (urban). In Budget 2021, Sitharaman announced that a scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) will be launched. “It aims at universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crores household tap connections, as well as liquid waste management in 500 AMRUT cities,” the FM said during her speech in Parliament. The scheme will be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crores.

The BJP chief also praised the government for announcing 100 new Sainik schools. “In education, 100 Sainik Schools are being made. 15000 schools are being made model schools under National Education Policy,” he said.

During the Budget presentation, Sithraman said that more than 15,000 schools will be qualitatively strengthened to include all components of the National Education Policy. “100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs/private schools/states,” she announced in Parliament.