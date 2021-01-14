Budget 2021 Indian pharma: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Pankaj R Patel on policy supported innovation, roadmap & more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Coping with COVID-19 has not just been a healthcare crisis but also a major learning lesson on the need to invest in the creation of a robust healthcare support system. But to get there, prominent industry leaders from the Indian pharma industry, feel the Union budget could play an important role. The much-awaited budget, they feel, could make a beginning by announcing measures aimed at putting in place a policy-supported innovation roadmap for India – One that not only incentivizes the industry to invest more into research but also have policy enablers that address regulatory and financial concerns. Discussing these and more are Indian pharmaceutical industry leaders – Pankaj R Patel, chairman, Zydus Cadila, and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar- Shaw, chairperson, Biocon at an online meet organized by Financial Express Online on what the Indian pharma can expect from the Union budget 2021.

Other than a pharma innovation policy that can help the industry make a deeper impact, Patel speaks of the measures that can also help the industry make a greater dent in the global market, where India has not just to compete and also collaborate with China. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, while seeking measures that can help India transition from being a volume player to a substantial value player in the global market. She also sought ways to incentivize investments for startups and to support risk capital. Much like the way private sector involvement in COVID-19 testing helped in rapid rollout of testing, ways to enable similar public-private involvement in vaccine rollout and its financing is also the way forward. Listen in to these and more…