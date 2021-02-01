  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Here are reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman’s budget proposals

Updated: Feb 01, 2021 3:43 PM

Budget 2021 Live from Parliament, Union Budget 2021-22 Live Updates:

Union Budget 2021, Budget 2021Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo source: ANI)

Budget 2021 Announcements, Union Budget 2021 Announcements, Budget 2021 News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals: Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets: “Congratulations to @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for a very reformist #Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks & one insurance company. Thrust on infrastructure will boost growth.” Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweets:

“In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt’s responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked.”

Also read| Check Union Budget 2021 Live Updates here: 

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweets: “Combination of Pujara & Pant innings – consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon says: Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment.

