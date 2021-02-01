  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Govt to amend law to ensure depositors of troubled banks can withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh

By: |
February 1, 2021 9:41 PM

Union Budget 2021: DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

bank, budget 2021The central bank also said that as per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are fully insured by DICGC.

The government on Monday proposed changes in the DICGC Act to ensure depositors of troubled banks can withdraw their funds of up to Rs 5 lakh.

In the light of lenders like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank running into trouble in recent times, the government had amended the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, raising the insurance cover on deposit five-fold to Rs 5 lakh.

Related News

“I shall be moving amendments to the DICGC Act, 1961 in this Session itself to streamline the provisions, so that if a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations, the depositors of such a bank can get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

This would help depositors of banks that are currently under stress, she added.

DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.

As per the current provisions, the deposit insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh comes into play when the licence of a bank is cancelled and liquidation process starts.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has cancelled the licence of Shivam Sahakari Bank, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the lender, it said.

“With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of Shivam Sahakari Bank Ltd, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Maharashtra as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion,” RBI said.

The central bank also said that as per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are fully insured by DICGC.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from the DICGC, subject to provisions, it added.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Govt to amend law to ensure depositors of troubled banks can withdraw up to Rs 5 lakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19 pc; industry unhappy
2Budget 2021: India sets aside over Rs 7,100 crore as development assistance to other countries
3Budget 2021: Budget shift to asset monetisation for revenues, rather than raising taxes, gets industry thumbs-up