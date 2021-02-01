  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget 2021: Govt targets gross tax revenue of Rs 22.17 lakh cr in FY’22

By: |
February 1, 2021 8:45 PM

Union Budget 2021: Excise duty revenue has been pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, lower than Rs 3.61 lakh crore estimated this fiscal.

excise duty, budget 2021Excise duty revenue has been pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal

The government on Monday projected a 16.67 per cent growth in gross tax revenue in the next fiscal beginning April 1, at over Rs 22.17 lakh crore.

The revised estimates of gross tax revenue for the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 19 lakh crore, lower than the Rs 24.23 lakh crore budgeted earlier.

Related News

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said “our revenue figure is under-stated not overstated. We have taken nominal GDP at 14.4 per cent and revenue growth at 16.7 per cent. So the buoyancy is only 1.16. We are hopeful we will get more than this”.

In 2021-22 fiscal, while the corporate tax collection is expected to grow 22.65 per cent at Rs 5.47 lakh crore, personal income tax is estimated to grow 22 per cent to Rs 5.61 lakh crore.

Customs collection is projected to grow 21.43 per cent to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the next fiscal. In current fiscal, customs collection as per revised estimate stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Excise duty revenue has been pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, lower than Rs 3.61 lakh crore estimated this fiscal.

Centre’s GST revenues, including compensation cess, is pegged at Rs 6.30 lakh crore in the fiscal beginning April 1. It was Rs 5.15 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Budget 2021 Govt targets gross tax revenue of Rs 22.17 lakh cr in FY22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: Budget transparent and open; nothing hidden under carpet, says FM
2Budget 2021: Increased capex to spur steel demand in India, say steel makers & experts
3Union Budget 2021: Leather products to get costlier after 10% customs duty, say manufacturers